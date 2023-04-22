Calgary Folk Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup With Emmylou Harris, Tanya Tucker, Bahamas & More

CALGARY (CelebrityAccess) – The 44th annual Calgary Folk Music Festival, presented by Alberta Treasury Branch (ATB), taking place at Prince’s Island Park from July 27 – 30 – has revealed its full lineup and details for 2023.

Headliners for the July event include Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Emmylou Harris, Tanya Tucker, Andrew Bird, Canadian rocker Matt Mays and the Bahamas with Jeff Tweedy – each closing out their respective night on the main stage.

This year’s festival will feature 70 acts representing a range of musical styles from folk to blues, hip-hop, jazz and reggae – from around the world and from all over Canada as well.

The Sadies, Art Bergmann, the Weather Station, Pantayo, Julia Jacklin, Tanya Tucker, Aysanabee, Rich Aucoin, the Paper Kites, Aquakultre, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Ibeyi, Fantastic Negrito and many more will also perform.

Kerry Clarke, the festival’s artistic and marketing director, told CBC.ca that six stages will be up and running on the island, and people will want to show up early to secure themselves a good spot. “You know, first come, first serve, where you want to sit. Very egalitarian.You know, some people like to be up front some people like to be in the back near the screens,” she said.

“People sit with their pals. They meet new friends. I have a lot of standing and dancing room on the side as usual.”

The fest, cancelled in 2020 due to COVID and scaled back for 2021 is back up to full speed, Clarke said. “We are at six stages during the day – including a free stage which is down near the lagoon and just over the bridge,” Clarke said.

In addition to the numerous performances, the fest will also offer family entertainment throughout the festival grounds, unique artist collaboratoin with in-the-round mash-ups, an artisan market, panels and more.

“ATB is thrilled to once again support the Calgary Folk Music Festival, a beloved and highly anticipated summer event which fosters local and emerging talent while also bringing in some of the world’s biggest acts,” ATB Managing Director of Community Initiatives and Sponsorship Jenn Johnson said in a press release. “We’re incredibly proud to help power this event as the Alberta arts sector provides invaluable contributions to our economy and is a big part of what makes this province such a wonderful and enriching place to live.”

Tickets are currently on sale with early bird ticket sales ending June 9 at 10 am local time. Check out the festival poster below for the full list of performers.