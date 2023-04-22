Calvin Harris & Kygo To Headline Palm Tree Music Festival – The Hamptons

WESTHAMPTON, NY (CelebrityAccess) – The Palm Tree Music Festival, presented by Celsius Essential Energy and the Palm Tree Crew, has announced its third annual festival experience in Westhampton. Curated by Kygo and his manager Myles Shear, the most sought-after destination of the season will be fully reimagined to fuse an unmatched feeling of summer in paradise with beach vibes, sips from Tequila Don Julio and unparalleled performances.

On Saturday (June 24), the festival will bring fans from around the globe together for one night to share their love of summer night and world-class musical talent. Headlined by Calvin Harris and Kygo, the fest will feature additional performances by Loud Luxury, San Feldt, Chantel Jeffries, and more.

“Returning to the Hamptons always feels like a bit of a homecoming for Palm Tree Crew,” explains Palm Tree Crew Co-Founder Kygo. “To see how the festival has evolved and grown over the last three years has been exciting. We can’t wait to unveil what’s on the horizon for the Palm Tree Music Festival community this summer.”

Founded in 2016 by Kygo and Shear, Palm Tree Crew first came to life when the pair began gifting palm tree necklaces to their inner circle as a symbol of community. Today, Palm Tree Crew is a diversified holding company that owns and operates a consumer brand, a global live events business and a multi-product investment platform, all within one unified ecosystem that embodies the care-free vibe of an endless summer.