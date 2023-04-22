Warner Music’s WMX Launches Visual Podcast Series Exploring Biggie Smalls’ Final Album

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – WMX, Warner Music Group’s (WMG) artist services, media and creative content division, is set to launch a visual podcast series exploring the final album of legendary rapper, The Notorious B.I.G.

The series Iconic Records: Life After Death launched this week on Roku, hosted by radio personality Angie Martinez. It will premiere on Roku’s new WMX Hip-Hop channel (Ch. 1137).

Viewers can also watch the podcast on Biggie’s YouTube Channel, and listeners can stream the podcast on all major audio podcast platforms beginning May 1.

Martinez will be joined by hip-hop artists who took part in creating or were influenced by Biggie’s 11x-platinum double LP. Guests in the eight-episode podcast include Lil Cease, Fat Joe, Pusha T, Rick Ross, and Too $hort with other surprise appearances.

The podcast will focus on Life After Death (1997), Biggie’s final album. Martinez and her guests will discuss the album’s making and explore its cultural impact.

“It’s an honor to host the first-ever season of Iconic Records. Biggie was, and still is, one of the most important artists of our lifetime and Life After Death is a masterpiece,” said Martinez.

“To collaborate with WMX on this series has been an incredible experience. It’s especially meaningful as we also pay homage to 50 years of hip hop and how it’s changed the course of history.”

Martinez, a Radio Hall of Famer, has almost 25 years of radio experience and has interviewed various artists and icons like Michelle Obama and Taraji P. Henson.

Martinez is also a New York Times best-selling author, actress, television host, and Grammy-nominated recording artist. Last year, she launched her hit podcast, IRL with Angie Martinez. Martinez is the executive producer of the podcast series alongside WMX’s Kevin Hofman. Bonsu Thompson directs the series in collaboration with the Estate of Christopher Wallace.

Wayne Barrow, manager of The Notorious B.I.G., said: “The Notorious B.I.G. is a once-in-a-lifetime talent. His work has been examined and reviewed before, but this series provides new stories and firsthand accounts by the people that were there. It’s something special.”

President of Media & Creative Content, WMX, Ben Blank, added: “We’re excited to be able to share stories about the albums that have shaped entire generations so profoundly – beginning with Biggie’s Life After Death.”

“WMX lives at a crossroads where artists, content, and experiences converge to reach music fans where they are, and this exciting series is the first of many forums in which we will continue to tell the stories about the art that shapes and inspires our culture.”

The rapper’s birthday and anniversary milestone was recently celebrated via campaign featuring box sets, live events (including an Empire State lighting ceremony), and a collaboration with Atlantic artist Ty Dolla $ign for the single “G.O.A.T.” It was organized by the team of Kevin Gore, President of Global Catalog at WMG.