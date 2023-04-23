BBC Phone Line Opened For DJ Tim Westwood Investigation

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Renowned DJ Tim Westwood, 64, has been accused of sexual misconduct by seven women who claim he misused his position in the music industry and abused power between 1992 and 2017.

A phone line has now been set up as part of the BBC’s ongoing investigation into the allegations of sexual abuse that have been made against Westwood. Anyone with any information about the alleged harmful conduct on Westwood’s part, to BBC’s knowledge of that conduct – is encouraged to call the number.

The BBC began its investigation after a media segment last year in which several women made allegations against the DJ. Some of those women stated that after they agreed to meet with the DJ to discuss their music careers, he pressured them into sex. A few others claim they were groped as they posed for photographs.

Many of the allegations occurred between 1994 and 2013 when Westwood was employed by the BBC, which prompted the broadcaster to begin an independent review looking into the allegations, and to what extent the BBC knew of it.

The new telephone line will be in operation 24 hours for four weeks. Anyone with information will be put into contact with Gemme White or Jahnine Davis, who is leading the investigation.

Davis said: “We know that it’s not easy to come forward. We want to make certain those who want to do so can speak directly to someone with experience and expertise in these sensitive matters”.

The phone line is 08000 121 838, or people can alternatively send an email. All evidence given will be confidential and can be anonymous.

In the past, Westwood has denied all the allegations that have been made against him. He worked for the BBC for 19 years.

