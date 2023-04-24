How Artists Can Get Verified On TikTok

(Hypebot) — With over 1.5 billion users and the huge potential of instant virality, getting verified on TikTok can massively boost your online credibility and overall music career.

from DITTO MUSIC

We’re here to break down how you can add the sought-after blue badge to your profile and get your music account verified on TikTok.

Verify your TikTok account

To get officially verified by TikTok, your account first needs to meet a few requirements. First of all, you’ll need to have an active and authentic account, with consistent and exciting content, clear public engagement with your followers, whilst also sticking to TikTok’s posting rules and community guidelines.

It’s also worth noting that TikTok takes into account the security of your profile, so make sure you’re using a verified email address as well as having multi-factor authentication set up.

Am I TikTok verification ready?

Think you’re ready to apply for verification? Before you go ahead and fill out the application form, just take some time to double check your account against TikTok’s guidelines. To stand the best chance of being granted verified status, TikTok provides users with this general guide:

Your account must be active with at least 1 publicly posted video Your account must have a profile picture and artist bio added Your account must be public not private You must not have broken any TikTok terms of service Your account must have a significant following There must be evidence of fan engagement from your account

Even though these guidelines are general, and TikTok determines which accounts to verify on a case by case basis, you should still adhere to these rules to give yourself a strong chance of meeting their internal requirements.

How to apply for TikTok verification

Once you’ve fully met TikTok’s eligibility criteria, it’s time to apply for account verification. To do this, just follow the steps below to get to TikTok’s verification form:

In the TikTok app, tap Profile at the bottom. Tap the Menu button at the top. Tap Settings and privacy. Tap Account/Manage account, then tap Verification Follow the steps in the app to submit a verification request.

Note: TikTok hasn’t fully rolled this feature out to all users just yet so it may not be available everywhere.

Once you’ve landed on the verification form, you’ll just need to:

Fill out the verification form with your personal information, including your full name, phone number, email address, and a government-issued ID.

Submit your verification request.

Tips to help you get TikTok verified

Although TikTok’s guidelines don’t provide a sure-fire way of securing yourself a blue badge, there are some music marketing strategies that you should definitely be following to not only increase your chances of getting verified, but also to boost your music’s overall brand.

Create eye-catching content

Creating exciting social media campaigns that engages your followers and grows your audience will be the key to increasing your fanbase and getting people talking about your music. It’s really quick and easy to share your TikTok videos on other social media platforms nowadays too, increasing your overall reach and encouraging more people to follow you on TikTok.

Tip: Consider cross-posting your TikTok content on other short-form video platforms like YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels.

Engage with your followers

As listed in TikTok’s verification tips, engaging with your followers is essential to building a strong online presence and increasing your visibility on the platform. Make sure that you’re responding to comments, liking, sharing or dueting other users’ content, and participating in current challenges and trends. By engaging with your followers, you’ll build up a loyal fan base that can help you get verified and spread the word about your music.

Develop your fanbase

Posting great TikTok content whilst engaging with your followers is a recipe for success. Building up your fanbase will take some time, but is absolutely worth it.

TikTok and other video platforms have allowed artists to show fans a more behind-the-scenes look into their everyday lives as artists and this has allowed many artists to massively boost their online followings.

Nieve Ella is a great example of an artist who has used their loyal TikTok fanbase to burst onto the scene and take over Spotify playlists and head out on nationwide tours.https://www.tiktok.com/embed/7210045907604147483

Be patient

Getting verified on TikTok can take some time, so you’ll have to be patient. TikTok receives thousands of verification requests every single day, so it might take a little while for them to review your application.

In the meantime, focus on creating high-quality content and engaging with your followers while you wait for the verification process to complete.

Getting verified on TikTok can massively increase your music’s visibility and your online credibility.

To stand the best chance of getting verified, you should be following the tips laid out in the guide. By following these tips and techniques, you’ll not only increase your chances of getting verified on TikTok and growing your audience on TikTok, you’ll also be expanding your music’s overall popularity.