Los Fabulosos Cadillacs Announce A North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following their appearances at Coachella in April, the pioneering ska band Los Fabulosos Cadillacs announced plans to return to the road for a series of shows in North America.

Produced by Loud And Live and Move Concerts, the band’s U.S. shows kick off at the Smart Financial Centre in Houston, TX., followed by stops in Dallas and New York, before the run wraps at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on October 1st.

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs first formed in Argentina in 1985 and developed a reputation for their fusion rock, ska, reggae, and Latin American rhythms, as well as their socially conscious lyrics.

In the 1990s, they gained international fame for hits such as their 1994 single “El Matador” and for their collaborations with artists such as Ruben Blades and Celia Cruz.

Tickets will be available Tuesday, April 25 with several presales, prior to the general sale on Friday, April 28 at 10:00 am local time at https://fabulososcadillacs.com.