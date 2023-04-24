Morbid Angel’s Trey Azagthoth Suffers On Stage Medical Emergency

TAMPA, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Morbid Angel guitarist Trey Azagthoth had a scary moment on stage on Friday when he appeared to suffer a medical issue on stage.

Morbid Angel was performing at The Orpheum in Tampa on Friday night when fan-made video shows guitarist Trey Azagthoth appearing unsteady on his feet and being helped off stage by members of the band’s crew.

The band paused while Azagthoth was assisted off stage and then played one more song before packing it in for the night according to Loudwire.

“I think we’re going to call it a night,” bassist and vocalist Steve Tucker told the audience. “I love all you motherf***rs. Thank you for coming. Hopefully Trey is all right. We’ll see you all again real soon, man. You have a good fu**ing night.”

Metal news site Blabbermout reported that Trey’s mother Janell Fulghum Emmanuel shared an update on his health, thanking fans for their well-wishes and noting that Azagthoth was suffering from dehydration and the effects of a back injury he sustained slipping on the stairs to the band’s tour bus.

“I had a message from (fellow bandmember) Dan, he said that Trey got rest last night and was up and around and seem to be ready,” Janell added. “I will continue to watch anything I can find about tonight. When he returns home tomorrow, I know he’ll need rest, but also needs to get some medical help. Again, thank you so much for your concern. He loves his fans.”

Fortunately, Azagthoth was able to rejoin his bandmates on Saturday night as they returned to the stage at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale.

April has been a challenging month of touring for Morbid Angel, who were one of the bands on the bill for a sold-out show at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois, on March 31st when the venue was struck by a tornado.

The storm, which virtually destroyed the venue, left one concert-goer dead and more than 40 injured.