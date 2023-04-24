Morgan Wallen Cancels His Performance At Vaught Hemingway Stadium Due To Vocal Issues

OXFORD, Miss (CelebrityAccess) — “Last Night” hitmaker Morgan Wallen abruptly canceled a concert at the last minute on Sunday night after apparently running into some vocal trouble.

Wallen was scheduled to perform in Oxford, Mississippi on Sunday night, the second of two shows scheduled for Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

According to WTVA-TV, thousands of fans had already gathered at the venue and listened to the opening act perform when video boards around the stadium showed a message stating that Wallen had lost his voice and was unable to perform.

In a statement posted to his Instagram, Wallen explained the situation, noting: “After last night’s show I started losing my voice, so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better. I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing.”

He went on to note that all tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

“I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything that I could,” Wallen concluded.

Wallen is next scheduled to take the stage at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Thursday night.