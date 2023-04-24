Reliant Talent And CITYPAK To Donate More Than 1,000 Backpacks For Nashville’s Homeless

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Reliant Talent Agency is teaming up with CITYPAK to provide custom-designed backpacks to help alleviate the plight of Nashville’s homeless population.

The initiative, which will take place between April 30th and May 2nd, will see the two organizations distribute 1,000 custom-made backpacks to individuals and families in Nashville who are currently grappling with housing issues.

The backpacks will be distributed at four outreach events in Tennessee, with each event hosted by a local non-profit who serves the Nashville community.

The first distribution event will be on Sunday, April 30, with ShowerUp at “Old Tent City” in Nashville from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The second event will be on Monday, May 1, with People Loving Nashville at War Memorial Plaza in Nashville from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The third event will be on Tuesday, May 2, with The Bridge Ministry at a Jefferson Street Bridge from 5pm-6:15pm.

Finally, throughout late April and early May, there will be an effort with YAIPak Outreach to serve vulnerable people and communities in Tennessee’s rural areas.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity for Reliant Talent and CITYPAK to make a meaningful impact on the Nashville community, and am humbled to be partnering with some amazing local organizations that are doing important work year-round to serve neighbors in need,” said Reliant Talent’s Ron Kaplan. “By providing custom-designed backpacks to the un-housed, we hope to improve the quality of life for those in need, and to promote dignity in homelessness – one PAK at a time.”

Organizations supporting the imitative include apparel maker Bomba, who donated 1000 pairs of new socks to be included in the backpacks. Additionally, manufacturing partner High Sierra (Samsonite) provided the backpacks at cost.

CITYPAK was launched by music industry executive and Reliant Talent Senior Agent Ron Kaplan in 2012 and has since provided more than 95,000 backpacks in more than 150 cities across the U.S. and around the world.

The packs include an integrated poncho, reflectors, anti-theft loops, and special pockets to protect personal items from the elements.