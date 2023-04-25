Kylie Dembek Hired as Country Music Project Manager at ONErpm

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Global music company ONErpm has hired Kylie Dembek as its Country Music Project Manager.

Dembek began her career at country radio in Boston during college. After securing a summer internship at the Grand Ole Opry, Dembek moved to Music City and began her career in the industry.

After a few lateral moves, Dembek landed at Big Machine Label Group, where she worked as a strategic planning manager – helping established artists such as Florida Georgia Line, Lady A and Brett Young, and emerging artists like Shane Profitt develop their radio and marketing strategies.

In her new position, Dembek will focus on creating and executing release and marketing strategies for emerging and established artists by designing marketing plans, setting timelines, managing budgets and concentrating on music streaming growth.

“I’ve always loved working directly with artists, particularly new artists,” she says, “so I’m very excited to dive in with so many emerging country artists at ONErpm.”

Tim Wipperman, managing director for ONErpm Nashville, was equally enthusiastic, saying, “Kylie is a driven, bright, knowledgeable and outgoing person who will fit in with the personality of our office perfectly. The artists will love working with her.”