Morgan Wallen Postpones Three More Shows With Vocal Issues

OXFORD, Miss (CelebrityAccess) – Country Music hitmaker Morgan Wallen canceled a concert at the last minute on Sunday (April 23) at Vaught Hemingway Stadium after apparently running into some vocal trouble. Wallen has now announced he is rescheduling three more upcoming tour stops on his One Night at a Time World Tour.

The singer/songwriter announced the news via social media, explaining he is on “doctor-ordered vocal rest.”

When he canceled his Sunday night show, Wallen explained that he’d lost his voice the night before, and even though he tried with rest and vocal exercises, leading up to showtime, he could not sing. So now, with his doctor’s involvement, he’s deciding to undertake a more extended rest period.

“Y’all know how important my fans are to me, so I feel horrible about this news,” Wallen says. “There’s nothing more I want to do than play onstage for you guys. But as of today, I’m on doctor-ordered vocal rest, and we have to reschedule this week’s shows.”

Grand Rapids, Mich., Moline, Ill., and Lincoln, Neb have affected dates. Those concerts were initially scheduled for April 27, 28 and 29. They’re now rescheduled to June 27, September 8 & 9.

“I appreciate and understand everything you do to get to my shows, so it would be unfair of me to put on a show that I know will not be 100%,” Wallen continues. “I’m doing everything I can to speed up getting to that 100% mark.”

Wallen also notes that original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled shows, and if fans cannot make the new dates, refunds will be given at the point of purchase.

A rescheduled date for Mississippi has yet to be announced as of press time.