Oak View Group Partners With Christian Navarro To Bring Bespoke Culinary Experiences To Its Venues And Festivals

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group announced a new partnership with the noted wine and spirits expert Christian Navarro to develop high-end culinary experiences for VIP guests at its portfolio of sports and entertainment venues.

“I am proud and excited for this new adventure and to bring my passion for food and hospitality to sports and entertainment venues around the world. I couldn’t feel more bullish about what we are going to do together,” said Navarro. “We are going to bring happiness, satisfaction, and jaw-dropping deliciousness to people everywhere and create a dining experience that will leave a lasting impression on fans and redefine what it means to dine at a live event.”

Navarro’s curated menus will pair gourmet cuisine with an award-winning selection of wines to provide unique experiences for Oak View Group’s VIP hospitality offerings.

Navarro is best known for his role in taking Wally’s from a corner liquor store in California to one of the finest wine and food merchants in North America. In 2013, he designed and invented a new format of lifestyle, hybrid wine, spirits, and restaurant operation with three locations: Wally’s Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, and Las Vegas.

We are daring to dream of things that have never been done in this space. We will finally be able to offer our customers and fans the best in premium hospitality at all our venues worldwide. With Christian’s leadership we will have everything from three-star Michelin-quality food, to top-shelf premium spirits, to exclusive events and curated experiences for our customers delivering the highest quality possible. We look forward to working with Christian and our own team at OVG Hospitality, already the fastest growing hospitality company in the industry, to bring a fresh perspective to the world of dining in sports and entertainment venues that will elevate the premium guest experience and set a new standard in the industry,” stated OVG CEO Tim Leiweke and Francesca Bodie, OVG’s president business development in a joint statement.