Aerosmith May Be Teasing Their Farewell Tour

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — The legendary rock band Aerosmith may be preparing to hang up their spurs.

While no official announcement has been made, Aerosmith has added a new clock to their website that’s counting down to Monday, May 1st at 10 AM ET, suggesting that a major announcement is in the offing.

The announcement is likely related to the band’s upcoming tour that the band’s drummer Joe Perry already teased to the Boston Globe earlier this month.

Perry told the newspaper that the tour will be a 40+ date run that will kick off in September and likely stretch in 2024. Of course, that’s all old news to anyone who has been paying attention in recent weeks.

The new twist on the story, reported by Heavy Consequence and through photos captured by rock journalist Michael Lafon is that banners have begun appearing at likely venues for the tour that feature the Aerosmith logo along with a ‘Peace Out’ tagline, suggesting that the run may be adios for the famed rock band.

The tour will be Aerosmith’s first full post pandemic tour and the first for the band since Aero-Vederci Baby!, which took place in 2017 and 2018.

More recently, Aerosmith headed to Las Vegas for Deuces Are Wild, a concert residency that featured more than 50 shows at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, as well as other MGM locations around the U.S. but canceled multiple dates for the residency in 2022 after frontman Steven Tyler checked into rehab after relapsing while on pain management following a foot surgery.