BMG Names Sean Heydorn As SVP Of Rise Records And Frontline Catalog

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced the promotion of Sean Heydorn to Senior Vice President of Rise Records and Frontline Catalog. The appointment of Heydorn to the newly created joint role follows BMG’s recent announcement that it was integrating its catalog operations with its newly released recordings.

In his new role, Heydorn will continue to oversee operations at Rise Records while onboarding responsibility for oversight of the newly-created US Frontline Catalogue who will lead marketing for recent releases as well as frontline music.

Heydorn will continue to be based in Los Angeles and will continue to report to Dan Gill, BMG’s EVP Recorded Music.

“Under Sean’s guidance, Rise has experienced its strongest years yet. With the imprint now fully integrated into BMG’s LA Recorded team, we are confident his expertise and dedication to creative marketing and artist development make him the perfect fit to lead the newly established Frontline Catalogue team,” stated BMG’s Dan Gill.

“With ever-evolving ways fans discover music, the impact of continued marketing, after the frontline album release cycle, 18 months to 24 months, we will continue to work the album for our artists at Frontline Catalogue team globally, digitally, physically, and also to provide new synch opportunities worldwide,” Gill added.

Heydorn first joined Rise Records in 2008 when the label was still based in Portland. While at Rise, Heydorn contributed to the success of releases by the label’s roster, including Of Mice & Men, Memphis May Fire, Sleeping With Sirens, and The Devil Wears Prada creating a cultural phenomenon before it was acquired by BMG in 2015.

In 2017, Heydorn was promoted to a management role at the label ahead of its relocation to BMG’s Los Angeles office in 2019.