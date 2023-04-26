Tixr Debuts Their New User Experience, UX3

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Ticketing and event commerce platform Tixr announced the launch of UX3, the latest iteration of the user experience for its consolidated ticket platform.

Through the new UX3 design framework, fans can purchase a range of offerings from event tickets to hotel packages to hotel packages, food, beverages, parking and hospitality.

Additionally, the new framework provides Tixr’s partners with new options to create white-label experiences for venues and event pages, with full screen product details and filtering options.

“From music festivals to sporting events, the offerings around live experiences are becoming more complex,” said Tixr co-founder and CEO Robert Davari. “We saw the need to develop a commerce experience that looks nothing like traditional ticketing that can support an almost limitless suite of offerings. Fans should be able to experience and purchase whatever they want, in advance or onsite, with just a few clicks on their phone or computer.”

“UX3 is just the beginning of our mission to transform event commerce in the sports industry,” added Nate Liberman, Tixr VP of Sports Partnerships. “Over the last decade sports properties have morphed into larger platform businesses that connect a multitude of experiences and commerce. The live event experience is just one component of a larger commercial business that incorporates content, retail, hospitality, entertainment districts and brand partnerships. UX3 is a big step forward in how Tixr can begin to stitch all these commercial opportunities together and power the modern sports property.”

Palm Springs destination festival series Splash House will be one of the first of Tixr’s partners to use the new UX3 platform, the company said.

“Ticketing these complex layers in a seamless purchase experience for our fans has been a challenge until we saw Tixr. The platform has delivered in every way, our brand shined, and we couldn’t be happier,” stated Splash House founder and producer Tyler McLean.