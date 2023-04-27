CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) – Legendary and controversial talk show host, Jerry Springer passed away today, according to a family statement. He died Thursday (April 27) at his home in Chicago due to a brief illness.

The Jerry Springer Show was a TV ratings jauggernaut but often perceived in the media as a chair-throwing and tablid-style drama with more than 4,000 episides befor eending in 2018.

Springer served at Cincinnati’s 56fth mayor in 1977. After that, he left the political track and became a news anchor and commentator in Cincinnati after serving the city of Cincinnati as a newsman.

In addition to serving the city as a newsman, Springer bid farewell to the Queen City in 1993. In recent news, Springer developed the “The Jerry Springer Podcast” and was the start of the courtroom show “Judge Jerry.”

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”