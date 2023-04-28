Music Retailer HMV To Return To London’s Oxford Street

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British music and entertainment retailer HMV announced plans to re-open a store in Central London for the first time in four years.

The store, located on London’s Oxford Street, served as HMV’s flagship location since it first opened in 1921 but closed in 2019 when HMV went into administration.

The company was subsequently acquired by Canadian music retailer Sunrise Records, which has been working to revitalize the brand.

The revitalization was successful, and HMV has since re-opened multiple retail locations around the UK, including the massive HMV Vault in Birmingham, which is billed as Europe’s largest music retailer. The company also announced it returned to profitability in 2022.

According to the BBC, HMV’s Oxford Street location will have different branding, HMV Shop, and a new layout with an expanded focus on merchandise, music technology, more live music and in-store signings.

The return to London’s Oxford Street is just part of HMV’s expansion plans for 2023 with plans to bring the new format 14 existing stores as well as 24 new locations by the end of the year, the BBC reported.