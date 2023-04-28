ONErpm Signs Grammy Award Winning Americana Artists Mark and Maggie O’Connor

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Independent music company ONErpm Nashville has announced the signing of Grammy-Award-winning Americana artists Mark and Maggie O’Connor, who are set to release their album Life After Life this summer. The lead single features a new arrangement of the traditional Ukrainian Folk song, “Verbovaya Doschechka,” and a video to be distributed by ONErpm on all platforms over the next few weeks.

Mark O’Connor, a three-time Grammy winner, is a legendary multi-instrumentalist famous for his work on violin and acoustic guitar. His wife, Maggie, a talented violinist, earned her Grammy playing bluegrass with The O’Connor Band. Maggie will also play violin and sing lead on the forthcoming album, while Mark adds harmonies, acoustic guitar, violin and mandolin.

Mark, a seven-time Country Music Association (CMA) Musician of the Year, says, “We have a collection of new Americana songs we’ve written – the tracks were recorded in Nashville with bass and drums and feature us singing and playing our fiddles, guitars and mandolins. We are excited to work with ONErpm and Tim Wipperman (Managing Director, ONErpm’s Nashville office) to distribute our project, Life After Life.

Wipperman said, “It is an honor to team up with the O’Connors. We are astounded by their many talents and musical creativity. It’s been eight years since their last joint project, and we know their fans are ready for new music.”