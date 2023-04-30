Tim Bachman, Co-Founding Member of Bachman Turner Overdrive Dies at 71

FRASER VALLEY, BC (CelebrityAccess) – Tim Bachman, co-founding member and guitarist of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, or BTO, died Friday (April 28). No details were shared regarding the place or cause of death, though he resided in Fraser Valley. He was 71. His death follows that of his brother Robbie Bachman (drummer) in January.

The news of his death was announced by Tim’s son, Ryder Bachman, who posted to Facebook, “My Dad passed this afternoon. Thank you, everyone, for the kind words. Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end. Grab yer loved ones and hug ’em; ya close; ya never know how long you have.”



BTO was formed in Canada in 1973 from the defunct band Brave Belt, which Randy formed after leaving The Guess Who. The original BTO lineup included Randy Bachman (guitar, lead vocals), Fred Turner (bass, vocals), Tim Bachman (guitar, vocals), and Robbie Bachman (drums).

Tim left the group in 1974 and was replaced by Blair Thornton on guitar. He returned in 1984 for a ten-year reunion tour and led touring versions of the band in the late 80s. He then began work as a realtor in the Abbotsford area and served as the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board Director from 2003 – 2008. He suffered a heart attack in 2008 and underwent quadruple bypass surgery.

The band’s hits, “Takin’ Care of Business,” reached No. 12 in the US and “You Ain’t See Nothing Yet,” was a No. 1 hit. The band was extremely popular in Canada, winning numerous Juno awards, induction into the Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame (2011) and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

RIP.