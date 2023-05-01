A.I. Takes On The Beatles In New Song

(Hypebot) — A new AI-created song that “reunites” Paul McCartney and John Lennon to sing a rendition of McCartney’s post-Beatles song “New” is making fans cry.

The deep fake track is clearly and respectfully labeled: “We love you, lads. No copyright infringement intended. This is an AI creation,” but fans are still moved.

“This made me cry… I think it helps that I think John & George both would’ve loved this song.” one wrote. “This is unbelievable, just like a new Beatles song. Thank you so much for making this.”

The creator, Dae Lims, has also posted other Beatle’s related tracks, including several “Paul McCartney” deep fakes. But it’s “The Beatles – New [AI]The Beatles – New [AI]” that has stuck a nerve with fans.

There has been no official reaction yet from the reaming Beatles, Apple or Capital Records, Abby Road, Sony/ATV, or others in the web of rights holders who control parts of the Beatles catalog and legacy, but they seem sure to demand a takedown.

Until then, enjoy.

Here is the original McCartney version sans “Lennon.”

