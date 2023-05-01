Indie label Brownswood Forms A Joint Venture With WMUK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music UK announced the launch of a new joint venture with the indie label Brownswood Recordings.

Founded in 2016 by the noted DJ and broadcaster Gilles Peterson along with partners Simon Goffe and Emily Moxon, Brownswood, over the last decade, has developed a reputation as a talent incubator, providing a platform for artists such as Kokoroko, Swindle, Kassa Overall, Shabaka & the Ancestors and Ghostpoet, among others.

Through their partnership with WMUK, Brownswood will be able to provide its roster with expanded reach through distribution and promotion as well as Warner Music’s already established global infrastructure.

The first release under the new joint venture with be drummer and producer Yusef Dayes debut solo album, Black Classical Music. The record’s title track and lead single features Venna and Charlie Stacey and is available today, with the album following on September 8th.

“After 16 years developing Brownswood’s catalogue, we are very excited to work with Warner Music to level up globally on some of our biggest projects. There is no better artist to kick off this collaboration with than Yussef Dayes – he is already an icon with so much star power. He has delivered us an opus with Black Classical Music – his debut studio album as a solo artist. I am also thrilled to be shining a light on some of the Atlantic Jazz catalogue on Brownswood’s sister label Arc – starting with Yusef Lateef’s classic “Detroit Latitude 42 30 Longitude 83”, which we have beautifully restored from the original tapes,” stated Gilles Peterson.

“Brownswood Recordings has a proven track record of discovering and developing an eclectic range of artists and music, and in Gilles, they have a tastemaker label owner with experience of finding talent and making records. At Warner Music, we have a rich history of supporting important independent labels and going forward, we hope to help Brownswood’s artists connect with an even wider global audience,” added WMUK’s Tony Harlow.