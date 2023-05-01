Rhino Records, Lenny Kaye & The Wild Honey Foundation Announce Nuggets All-Star Tribute

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – In celebration of the 50th Anniversary release of the classic compilation Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From the First Psychedelic Era (1965-1967), benefit concert producers the Wild Honey Foundation, original curator Lenny Kaye and Rhino Records will present a live performance of songs from the legendary album and bonus material from the era as a benefit for the Autism Healthcare Collaborative, taking place Friday (May 19) at the historic Alex Theatre in Glendale, CA.

The Wild Honey Orchestra Nuggets All-Star Band will include Lenny Kaye, Rob Laufer, Andrew Sandoval, Darian Sahanaja, Debbie Shair, Alec Palao, Jim Laspesa, Nick Vincent, Willie Aron, Jordan Summers, David Nolte, Robbie Scharf, Nelson Bragg, and Derrick Anderson.

Led by Kaye, Laufer and Sandoval, the ensemble will deliver a tight but appropriately gritty backing for a hugely talented ensemble of guest performers, including originals Jim Pons (The Leaves), James Lowe (Electric Prunes), The Count Five, David Aguilar (Chocolate Watchband), and Daryl Hooper (The Seeds).

There will be guest stints by guitar legends like Elliot Easton (The Cars), Johnny Echols (Love), and Peter Buck (R.E.M.) and more; this will be a rousing exploration of mid-‘60s garage and early psychedelia.

Also set to appear: “Weird Al Yankovic, Susanna Hoffs (The Bangles), Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go’s), Peter Case, Van Dyke Parks, Billy Vera, Ron Dante, Peter Zaremba (The Fleshtones), Cindy Lee Berryhill, Evie Sands, Tom Kenny (Sponge Bob), Carla Olson, The Three O’Clock, and more.

Nuggets: Original Artyfacts from the First Psychedelic Era is the influential 1972 compilation album of American psychedelic and garage-rock singles released mid-to-late 1960s. Curated by the legendary Kaye (Patti Smith Band guitarist since the early ’70s), the original Nuggets’ liner notes contained one of the first mentions of the phrase “punk rock.”

The Nuggets series has influenced many generations of rockers, from the Ramones to the Lemon Twigs. With Rhino Records releasing a limited Record Store Day version this spring, Nuggets continues to influence young bands across the globe with its garage/psychedelic power with songs like “Gloria,” “96 Tears,” “I Had Too Much To Dream Last Night,” “Psychotic Reaction,” “Pushin’ Too Hard,” “Dirty Water,” “7 and 7 Is,” and over 20 more!

The show will benefit the Autism Healthcare Collaborative, an internationally recognized non-profit organization committed to facilitating the medical and psychosocial stabilization of individuals and families living with autism.