Rich Quarterman Joins Midnight Mango As An Agent

Somerset-based booking agency Midnight Mango announced the hire of veteran talent agent Rich Quarterman.

“For as long as I remember I have loved live music with a passion. I’ve played at venues all over the UK and have met some amazing people, and had some amazing experiences along the way. So for Midnight Mango to give me the opportunity to work in the field is a dream come true. I’m looking forward to working with the incredible team at MM, and to be representing artists that I truly love and care about is a pleasure and a privilege. See you at a grassroots live music venue soon,” Quarterman stated.

He joins the company with a roster that includes The Great Malarkey, Josienne Clarke Year of the Dog and Luke Jackson, among others.

“We’re very excited to be working with Rich and see our roster of both agents and artists continue to grow,” a rep from Midnight Mango added.

Along with his work in talent representation, Quarterman is also an artist, serving as the singer and songwriter for the alt-folk group Man The Lifeboats and released his first solo album, Carondelet, in 2021.