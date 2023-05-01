Shania Twain Kicks Off Her ‘Queen Of Me’ Tour At Spokane Arena

Shania Twain performs onstage during the Shania Twain 'Queen of Me' Global Tour Opener at Spokane Arena on April 28, 2023 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

SPOKANE, WA (CelebrityAccess) — Five-time Grammy winning recording artist Shania Twain launched her Queen Of Me tour with a fully sold-out show Spokane Arena in Washington State on Friday night.

The concert opened with a rousing rendition of her hit “Waking Up Dreaming,” but Twain herself did not take the stage until midway through the song when she emerged from the audience to join the the scene.

Her setlist also included fan favorites such as “Up!,” “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)” “Any Man Of Mine,” and “I’m Gonna Getcha Good, among others.

Twain also welcomed special guest Lindsey Ellis to the stage and Ellis will appear on multiple upcoming dates for the tour. Other guests announced for the first leg of the tour include Hailey Whitters, Breland, Kelsea Ballerini, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton.

The tour, which is Twain’s first major run in 5 years, will see the country music legend perform more than 80 shows around the world this year. The tour follows her successful Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood, which began in late 2019 and concluded in September.

Shania is next scheduled to take the stage at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on May 2nd, for the first of two nights of performances.

QUEEN OF ME TOUR DATES:

5/02 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

5/03 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

5/05 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

5/06 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

5/09 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

5/10 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

5/12 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

5/14 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

5/16 Madison, WI Kohl Center

5/17 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

5/19 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

5/21 Denver, CO Ball Arena

5/24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

5/26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

5/28 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

5/30 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

5/31 Thousand Palms, CA Acrisure Arena

6/03 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

6/04 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

6/07 Nashville, TN GEODIS Park>

6/09 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

6/12 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre

6/14 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre

6/15 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre

6/17 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

6/18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

6/20 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre

6/21 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

6/23 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

6/24 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

6/27 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

6/30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

7/01 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/03 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/06 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest

7/08 Syracuse, NY St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

7/09 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

7/11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

7/13 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

7/19 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

7/21 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

7/22 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

7/24 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

9/14 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

9/16 London, UK The O2

9/17 London, UK The O2

9/19 Dublin, IRE 3Arena

9/20 Dublin, IRE 3Arena

9/22 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro Arena

9/23 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro Arena

9/25 Manchester, UK AO Arena

9/26 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena Birmingham

9/28 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena

10/12 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

10/13 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

10/16 Knoxville, TN Thompson Boling Arena

10/18 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

10/20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

10/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

10/24 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

10/25 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

10/27 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

10/28 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

10/31 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

11/02 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

11/03 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

11/05 Fargo, ND FARGODOME

11/07 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

11/09 Saskatoon, SK Sasktel Centre

11/11 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

11/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

11/14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena