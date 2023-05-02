Audius Enables Artist and Label Opt-In for A.I. Collaboration

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Audius, a decentralized music community and discovery platform for artists and their fans, announced today (May 5) that it will enable labels and artists on its platform to opt-in to allow interactions with AI-generated tracks uploaded by other artists and fans. The new feature extends the platform’s popular remix contests and other fan-artist music collaborations.

Users must toggle on the “AI-Friendly” button on their settings page to start interacting with the AI-generated music. From there, fans or even other artists can upload AI-generated tracks trained on the original Audius artists’ music and share it on the platform, with those tracks showing up in a new AI-generated track section on the original artist’s profile.

“As the curiosity around AI-generated music reaches peak levels, we’re hearing from more and more artists on our platform that they would like a way to interact with AI-generated tracks that were trained on their music,” said Roneil Rumburg, Co-founder and CEO of Audius. “This is a way to enable artists who want to interact with AI music to do so in a way that protects their rights.

“It’s very important to emphasize that we in no way support AI tracks trained on Audius artists’ music and uploaded without their permission. This addition to the platform, however, does make it possible for artists who want to participate in this exciting new artform to do so in a way where the metadata can be tracked, and their rights can be protected.”

Although some recent headlines have focused on the ethical and business issues surrounding AI-generated soundalike tracks, many artists have welcomed the new technology as an innovative collaboration tool.

Canadian artist Grimes recently tweeted, “I’ll split 50% royalties on any successful AI-generated song that uses my voice.” This spirit has been echoed by many in the forward-thinking Audius community embracing cutting-edge collaboration has helped make Audius an increasingly popular platform visited by more than 7 million music fans monthly.