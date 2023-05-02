Blink-182 Announces Rescheduled Dates For South America

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following their successful headlining slot at Coachella in April, pop-punk icons blink-182 shared the details for the Latin American leg of their 2024 tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour includes rescheduled dates for Lima and Mexico City along with a newly announced show in Mexico City.

Additionally, blink-182 is slated to perform at the Pal Norte Festival and Lollapalooza Argentina, Chile, & Brasil, Estereo Picnic, and Asuncionico in March 2024.

The newly announced and rescheduled dates are part of the band’s previously announced tour plans that includes stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through April 2024.

The band was previously scheduled for a South American run starting in March but were forced to postpone after drummer Travis Barker injured himself during rehearsals.\

blink-182’s South American tour itinerary

March 14, 2023 > March 27, 2024 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos

March 28, 2023 > April 2, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico – The Sports Palace

March 29, 2023 > April 3, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico – The Sports Palace

March 31, 2023 > April 5, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico – The Sports Palace

April 6, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico – The Sports Palace – ADDED SHOW