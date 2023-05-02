Carrie Underwood Teams Up With SiriusXM For A Dedicated Channel

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy Award-winning country music icon Carrie Underwood will be the next recording artist to launch her own dedicated channel on SiriusXM.

Carrie’s Country will launch in June and will be curated and presented by Carrie Underwood, who will highlight her friends, favorites and influences, drawing from both modern and classic country, workout hits, gospel, and more.

At launch, the channel will feature original programming that includes monthly themed shows, morning workout and late-night hard-rock blocks, as well as Savior Sunday which will highlight inspirational music, including Underwood’s own gospel catalog, as well as country titles and other music.

Other shows include “Find Your Path” a lifestyle show connected to her book of the same name, where Underwood and her fitness trainers will share advice and strategies for personal health, and “Take The Wheel,” where Underwood will invite friends, fans, and peers to serve as special guest DJs.

“I’m thrilled to partner with SiriusXM on my new channel,” says Underwood. “I can’t wait to welcome listeners into my personal musical universe, sharing my favorite music across all of the genres I love, from classic rock to the latest in country.”

“Carrie Underwood is one of country music’s biggest and most multi-faceted artists today, and to collaborate with her on her very own SiriusXM channel is truly special,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “CARRIE’S COUNTRY will give listeners and fans the opportunity to connect with her on a new level, beyond her musical choices and influences, as she curates the channel’s programming. We welcome her to the SiriusXM family as we continue to expand our country music offerings to our subscribers.”