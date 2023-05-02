Ray LaMontagne Announces North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy Award-winning recording artist Ray LaMontagne shared the details for Just Passing Through, his upcoming North American tour.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off September 6 at Cobb Energy PAC in Atlanta, and runs for 27 additional dates, including major markets such as New York City, and Chicago, before wrapping with two shows at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on October 14 & 15.
For the tour, LaMontagne will include a special set list of fan requests voted from his extensive catalog of eight full lenght albums. Fans can vote on their favorites to include in the set list at https://www.raylamontagne.com/tour
Tickets began today with an artist presale with additional presales scheduled for this week before the general onsale date of May 5th.
RAY LAMONTAGNE – JUST PASSING THROUGH TOUR DATES:
Wed Sep 06 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy PAC
Fri Sep 08 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Sat Sep 09 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Sun Sep 10 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center
Tue Sep 12 – Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre
Wed Sep 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center
Fri Sep 15 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre
Sat Sep 16 – Schenectady, NY – Proctor’s Theatre
Sun Sep 17 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
Tue Sep 19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Wed Sep 20 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Thu Sep 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
Fri Sep 22 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center
Sun Sep 24 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Mon Sep 25 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Wed Sep 27 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
Thu Sep 28 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center
Fri Sep 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Marcus Performing Arts Center
Sun Oct 01 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
Tue Oct 03 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
Thu Oct 05 – Calgary, AB – Jack Singer Concert Hall
Fri Oct 06 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts
Sat Oct 07 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Sun Oct 08 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
Tue Oct 10 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Thu Oct 12 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Fri Oct 13 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Sat Oct 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre
Sun Oct 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre