Ray LaMontagne Announces North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy Award-winning recording artist Ray LaMontagne shared the details for Just Passing Through, his upcoming North American tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off September 6 at Cobb Energy PAC in Atlanta, and runs for 27 additional dates, including major markets such as New York City, and Chicago, before wrapping with two shows at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on October 14 & 15.

For the tour, LaMontagne will include a special set list of fan requests voted from his extensive catalog of eight full lenght albums. Fans can vote on their favorites to include in the set list at https://www.raylamontagne.com/tour

Tickets began today with an artist presale with additional presales scheduled for this week before the general onsale date of May 5th.

RAY LAMONTAGNE – JUST PASSING THROUGH TOUR DATES:

Wed Sep 06 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy PAC

Fri Sep 08 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Sat Sep 09 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Sun Sep 10 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center

Tue Sep 12 – Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre

Wed Sep 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center

Fri Sep 15 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre

Sat Sep 16 – Schenectady, NY – Proctor’s Theatre

Sun Sep 17 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

Tue Sep 19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Wed Sep 20 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Thu Sep 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Fri Sep 22 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

Sun Sep 24 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Mon Sep 25 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Wed Sep 27 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Thu Sep 28 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

Fri Sep 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Marcus Performing Arts Center

Sun Oct 01 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

Tue Oct 03 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

Thu Oct 05 – Calgary, AB – Jack Singer Concert Hall

Fri Oct 06 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

Sat Oct 07 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sun Oct 08 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Tue Oct 10 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Thu Oct 12 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Fri Oct 13 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Sat Oct 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

Sun Oct 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre