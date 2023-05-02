The Jonas Brothers Announce THE TOUR

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Today (May 2), pop phenoms the Jonas Brothers have announced a massive 35-date stadium and arena run – THE TOUR – where the band will perform five albums every night. The momentum comes from the overwhelming fan response and demand for their highly successful sold-out Broadway engagement and their two-date Yankee Stadium sell-out.

Sponsored by EVO ICL and produced by Live Nation (LN), THE TOUR will travel across North America this summer and visit legendary venues such as the Rogers Centre, Wrigley Field, Globe Life Field, Dodger Stadium, and more.

Tickets for this run of shows can be obtained through the Verified Fan presale. Fans can register now through Saturday (May 6) at 11:59 pm EST for the Verified Fan presale. Selected fans will receive an access code with on-sale beginning Tuesday (May 9). In addition, a limited number of tickets will be available during the general on-sale starting Friday (May 12) at 10 am local time.

The tour will also offer various VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium reserved tickets, an invite to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed Jonas Brother VIP gift items and more.

Tom Frinzi, CEO of STAAR Surgical, shared, “EVO ICL is thrilled to partner with Jonas Brothers on their upcoming tour. The fact that Joe and Kevin chose EVO ICLs for their vision correction makes us proud in knowing that their ability to connect with their fans on The Tour is further enhanced due to the sharp, clear vision EVO lenses are known to deliver.”

JONAS BROTHERS ‘THE TOUR’ 2023 DATES:

Sat Aug 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Sun Aug 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Tue Aug 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Aug 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Aug 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Sun Aug 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Wed Aug 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Fri Sep 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair

Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Sep 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Sep 08 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Mon Sep 11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Thu Sep 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Sep 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon Sep 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thu Sep 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Sep 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Sep 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Sep 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun Oct 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Thu Oct 05 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sat Oct 07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Mon Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Oct 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Oct 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Oct 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sat Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center