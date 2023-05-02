The Town, Live Nation’s New Festival In Brazil Sells 350k Tickets In Just A Few Hours

SÃO PAULO, Brazil (CelebrityAccess) — The Town Music and Art Festival, a new live music event launched in partnership between Live Nation and Rock in Rio promoter Rock World, is off to a heady start after selling a record-breaking 350k tickets in three hours.

According to Live Nation, the festival has fully sold out three of its five days in a matter of hours and with 420,000 in total ticket sales for the event, is on track to be fully standing room only.

“The overwhelming success of The Town’s ticket sales is a testament to the growing demand for unique live experiences in Brazil and Latin America and proves that Sao Paulo is indeed one of the top global music destinations, and Paulistas are some of the most passionate fans,” said Rafael Lazarini, SVP and Head of Business Development for Latin America, Live Nation.

“The festival promises to be a memorable experience for fans, and we are thrilled by the record-breaking excitement, as it highlights the city’s vibrant culture, diverse music scene, and Live Nation’s commitment to bringing unique and unforgettable live experiences to fans across the region,” Lazarini added.

The festival, which is set for São Paulo from September 2,3,7, 9, and 10, features a lineup that includes headliners Post Malone, Bruno Mars, Foo Fighters, and Maroon 5, as well as artists such as The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, Demi Lovato, and Queens of the Stone Age.

The successful festival debut is part of a broader push by Live Nation in the market that also includes development of a new 20k seat arena at Anhembi District in partnership with OVG and GL Events and a successful Rock In Rio festival in 2022, which the company touted in their recent annual report.