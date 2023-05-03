Q Prime Announce Partnership With Aaron Frank To Create New Division – Q Prime AF

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Today (May 3), Cliff Burnstein and Peter Mensch of Q Prime announce they are joining forces with artist manager Aaron Frank to create Q Prime AF, which will be under the umbrella of Q Prime, which also houses Q Prime South and Q Prime UK.

Frank will bring along his team, who are based in Nashville, plus his artists, including Greta Van Fleet, Marcus King, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Houndmouth and All Them Witches. The deal will allow them to tap into the resources of Q Prime, allowing not only years of experience but also specialists on staff that include touring, digital, radio, sync licensing, marketing and press and in-house label services and global services through Q Prime UK.

Of the new partnership, Frank says: “Cliff and Peter are the reason I became a manager. In my eyes, they have always been the gold standard of managers, and their independent spirit and savviness are unmatched. I’m so excited to join their amazing team to elevate our work and excited for what we can build together at Q Prime AF.”

Mensch added: “Eight months or so ago, over lunch, Cliff and I decided that we needed to move Q Prime past the normal standard of management company rating: Gold, platinum standard just wasn’t enough. We wanted to establish a new standard. Tantalum, a rare earth precious metal found in 8 countries and an absolute necessity in the digital world, totally fits the bill. Luckily for us, Aaron, with his group of amazing artists, had a similar vision and, under the theory that the modern age needed a new standard of excellence, agreed to create the Tantalum standard of management companies. Therefore, we give you a true partnership: Q Prime + Q Prime AF.”

Frank’s career in management began in 2009, working for Night Castle Management in New York City. In 2014 he relocated to Nashville, co-founding ABI Management. He eventually went out on his own in 2017 to form AMFM with Greta Van Fleet as his first client. Frank has grown AMFM into a team of departments in digital, marketing, creative, social media, and touring, as well as day to day managers. He has since signed Marcus King, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Houndmouth and All Them Witches to the company.

Q Prime is a music management company founded by Burnstein and Mensch in 1982. Their current artist roster includes Metallica (whom they have managed since 1984), Muse, Foals, Disturbed, Cage The Elephant, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Three Days Grace, Silversun Pickups, Volbeat, The Regrettes, Annie DiRusso and Baroness. Burnstein and Mensch are regularly included in Billboard’s Power list for their influence and leadership in the music industry.

Established in 2007, Q Prime UK is based in London and is run by Steve Matthews and Tara Richardson. They look after a roster of UK artists, including Foals, Declan McKenna and two exciting new acts signed by Richardson recently – The Last Dinner Party and Nell Mescal.

Also under the Q Prime umbrella is Q Prime South, founded in 2001 in Nashville by John Peets and boasts a roster of artists with distinct voices. The roster includes Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne, Brett Eldredge, Marty Stuart, Dee White, Brandon Ratcliff, Harper O’Neill, and Paul Cauthen. They have seen multi-genre No. 1’s concurrently, numerous Grammy, CMA and ACM awards, highest-grossing tours that have shattered multi-venue attendance records, Country Music Hall of Fame inductions and multiple MacArthur Grant genius awards.