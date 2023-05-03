Shinedown Announce The Revolutions Live Fall Tour With Papa Roach & Spiritbox

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum-selling band Shinedown has announced the upcoming Fall leg of The Revolutions Live tour, co-produced by Live Nation (LN) and FPC Live, with support from Papa Roach and Spiritbox on select dates.
The Fall run of shows kicks off in St. Louis on September 3 – jump-starting a 26-date run of headlining shows and festivals.
Tickets are on sale this Friday (May 5) at 10 am local time via LiveNation.com. Various presales will be available beginning Wednesday (May 3) through Thursday (May 4). In addition, VIP packages featuring exclusive access will be available for purchase.
Shinedown is currently on their spring tour, playing to sold-out arenas across the country, with support from fellow chart-toppers Three Days Grace and From Ashes To New. For this current run of shows, Shinedown has partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to donate $1 for every ticket sold.
SHINEDOWN: THE REVOLUTIONS LIVE FALL TOUR
September 3 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 4 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
September 6 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 8 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
September 9 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival @ The Virginia International Raceway
September 12 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
September 13 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
September 15 – Ocean City, MD @ Ocean City Bike Fest
September 16 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
September 19 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
September 21 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
September 23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 24 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
September 26 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
September 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
September 29 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
September 30 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
October 3 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
October 5 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
October 6 – Allen, TX @ Credit Union of Texas Event Center
October 8 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 9 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
October 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
October 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
October 15 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
October 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater
October 19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
October 20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena