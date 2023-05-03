Shinedown Announce The Revolutions Live Fall Tour With Papa Roach & Spiritbox

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum-selling band Shinedown has announced the upcoming Fall leg of The Revolutions Live tour, co-produced by Live Nation (LN) and FPC Live, with support from Papa Roach and Spiritbox on select dates.

The Fall run of shows kicks off in St. Louis on September 3 – jump-starting a 26-date run of headlining shows and festivals.

Tickets are on sale this Friday (May 5) at 10 am local time via LiveNation.com. Various presales will be available beginning Wednesday (May 3) through Thursday (May 4). In addition, VIP packages featuring exclusive access will be available for purchase.

Shinedown is currently on their spring tour, playing to sold-out arenas across the country, with support from fellow chart-toppers Three Days Grace and From Ashes To New. For this current run of shows, Shinedown has partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to donate $1 for every ticket sold.

SHINEDOWN: THE REVOLUTIONS LIVE FALL TOUR

September 3 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 4 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

September 6 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

September 8 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

September 9 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival @ The Virginia International Raceway

September 12 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 13 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

September 15 – Ocean City, MD @ Ocean City Bike Fest

September 16 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

September 19 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

September 21 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

September 23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 24 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

September 26 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

September 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

September 29 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

September 30 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

October 3 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

October 5 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

October 6 – Allen, TX @ Credit Union of Texas Event Center

October 8 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

October 9 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

October 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 15 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

October 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

October 19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

October 20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena