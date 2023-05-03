Tom DeGeorge And DTOUR Want To Change How Indie Artists Tour

by Randi Zimmerman from Symphonic

In this episode of Music Industry 360, we sit down for an inspiring conversation with Tom DeGeorge, a local Tampa legend and owner of the must-play room, Crowbar. Tom is also a passionate advocate for independent venues and artists, and as the guardian of the National Independent Venue Association’s (NIVA) efforts in the Southeastern U.S., He’s been working tirelessly to support over 100 venues in six states as they recover from the pandemic.

We’ll discuss Tom’s vision for DTOUR, a coast-to-coast touring model and independent venue network that aims to keep live music dollars local in the hands of hardworking artists. His practical and down-to-earth approach to revitalizing the live music industry and reconnecting with fans across the country will inspire listeners whether you’re a music industry professional or simply a fan of live music.

