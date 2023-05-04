Live Nation Announces The Return Of Concert Week

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced the return of Concert Week, offering a slew of $25 all-in tickets for more than 3,800 shows across North America this year.
The annual week-long program will take place this year from May 10 – 16 and includes some of the biggest touring acts in multiple genres and multiple venue formats.
Artists participating in Concert Week this year include 5 Seconds of Summer, Beck & Phoenix, Bebe Rexha, Big Time Rush, Don Toliver, Fall Out Boy, Janet Jackson, Kountry Wayne, Larry June, Maroon 5, Marca MP, Shania Twain, Snoop Dogg, VALLEY and many more.
Participating venues range from clubs and theaters to amphitheaters and arenas and include some of the most recognized venues in Live Nation’s portfolio.
Tickets for Concert Week shows cost $25 dollars, including fees and will be available for select shows while inventories last.
PARTICIPATING SHOWS INCLUDE:
$NOT
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
NMIXX
3 Doors Down and The Interrupters
The Offspring
5 Seconds of Summer
Fuerza Regida
The Original Misfits
Alejandro Fernández
Garbage & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Outlaw Music Festival feat. Willie Nelson & Family
The All-American Rejects,
New Found Glory
Ghost
Pantera
The Get Up Kids & More
Godsmack and Staind Parker McCollum
Angela Aguilar
Goo Goo Dolls
Pentatonix
Anita Baker
Gov’t Mule’s Dark Side of the Mule
Pepe Aguilar
Arcangel
Hank Williams Jr.
Pepe Aguilar Presenta Jaripeo Sin Fronteras
Avatar
Hayley Kiyoko
P!NK
Avenged Sevenfold
Hunter Hayes
Quinn XCII
BABYMETAL & DETHKLOK
Incubus
Ray LaMontagne
Bacilos
The Interrupters
Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper
Bad Friends with Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee
It’s Time Feat: Naomi Raine, Tasha Cobbs Leonard,
Rod Stewart
Barenaked Ladies
Natalie Grant, Taya, Tamela Mann, Katie Torwalt
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Beartooth & Trivium
Janet Jackson
Sad Summer Fest: Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS
Bebe Rexha
Jason Aldean
Sam Hunt
Beck & Phoenix
Jason Leong
Sam Morril
Becky Robinson
Jelly Roll
Santana
Ben Schwartz
Jesse & Joy Seal
Big Time Rush
Jimmy Carr
Seven Lions
Bill Maher
Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra
Shania Twain
Boy George & Culture Club with Howard Jones
Jon Pardi
Shinedown and Berlin
Keith Urban
Slightly Stoopid
Breaking Benjamin
Kevin Hart
The Smashing Pumpkins
Bret Michaels Parti-Gras
KIDZ BOP Kids
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More
Brooks & Dunn
Kountry Wayne
Stassi Schroeder
Bryan Adams Larry June
Stavros Halkias
Charlie Puth
Leon Larregui
Subtronics
Chelsea Handler
Lewis Black
Summer Block Party Presents Jodeci
The Chicks
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
TARJA
Colin Jost
LL Cool J
TLC & Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston
Counting Crows
Logic
Tony Baker & KevOnStage
Darius Rucker
Louis Tomlinson
Trey Kennedy
David Spade
Lovett or Leave It
VALLEY
Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe
Luke Bryan
Villano Antillano
Dermot Kennedy
Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top Volbeat
Dierks Bentley
Macklemore
W.A.S.P.
Disturbed
Maisie Peters
Walker Hayes
The Doobie Brothers
Måneskin
The Warning
Don Toliver
Man With A Mission
Waterparks
Dream Theater
Marca MP
Weezer
Edén Muñoz
Marco Antonio
Solís
Whiskey Myers
Eladio Carrion
Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán
Wizkid
Electric Callboy
Maroon 5
Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
Elvis Costello & the Imposters
Matchbox Twenty Yellowcard
Fall Out Boy
Miranda Lambert
Young the Giant with Milky Chance
Foreigner
Mudvayne
Yungblud
Nickelback
Zac Brown Band