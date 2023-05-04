Live Nation Announces The Return Of Concert Week

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced the return of Concert Week, offering a slew of $25 all-in tickets for more than 3,800 shows across North America this year.

The annual week-long program will take place this year from May 10 – 16 and includes some of the biggest touring acts in multiple genres and multiple venue formats.

Artists participating in Concert Week this year include 5 Seconds of Summer, Beck & Phoenix, Bebe Rexha, Big Time Rush, Don Toliver, Fall Out Boy, Janet Jackson, Kountry Wayne, Larry June, Maroon 5, Marca MP, Shania Twain, Snoop Dogg, VALLEY and many more.

Participating venues range from clubs and theaters to amphitheaters and arenas and include some of the most recognized venues in Live Nation’s portfolio.

Tickets for Concert Week shows cost $25 dollars, including fees and will be available for select shows while inventories last.

PARTICIPATING SHOWS INCLUDE:

$NOT

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

NMIXX

3 Doors Down and The Interrupters

The Offspring

5 Seconds of Summer

Fuerza Regida

The Original Misfits

Alejandro Fernández

Garbage & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Outlaw Music Festival feat. Willie Nelson & Family

The All-American Rejects,

New Found Glory

Ghost

Pantera

The Get Up Kids & More

Godsmack and Staind Parker McCollum

Angela Aguilar

Goo Goo Dolls

Pentatonix

Anita Baker

Gov’t Mule’s Dark Side of the Mule

Pepe Aguilar

Arcangel

Hank Williams Jr.

Pepe Aguilar Presenta Jaripeo Sin Fronteras

Avatar

Hayley Kiyoko

P!NK

Avenged Sevenfold

Hunter Hayes

Quinn XCII

BABYMETAL & DETHKLOK

Incubus

Ray LaMontagne

Bacilos

The Interrupters

Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper

Bad Friends with Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee

It’s Time Feat: Naomi Raine, Tasha Cobbs Leonard,

Rod Stewart

Barenaked Ladies

Natalie Grant, Taya, Tamela Mann, Katie Torwalt

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Beartooth & Trivium

Janet Jackson

Sad Summer Fest: Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS

Bebe Rexha

Jason Aldean

Sam Hunt

Beck & Phoenix

Jason Leong

Sam Morril

Becky Robinson

Jelly Roll

Santana

Ben Schwartz

Jesse & Joy Seal

Big Time Rush

Jimmy Carr

Seven Lions

Bill Maher

Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra

Shania Twain

Boy George & Culture Club with Howard Jones

Jon Pardi

Shinedown and Berlin

Keith Urban

Slightly Stoopid

Breaking Benjamin

Kevin Hart

The Smashing Pumpkins

Bret Michaels Parti-Gras

KIDZ BOP Kids

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More

Brooks & Dunn

Kountry Wayne

Stassi Schroeder

Bryan Adams Larry June

Stavros Halkias

Charlie Puth

Leon Larregui

Subtronics

Chelsea Handler

Lewis Black

Summer Block Party Presents Jodeci

The Chicks

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire

TARJA

Colin Jost

LL Cool J

TLC & Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston

Counting Crows

Logic

Tony Baker & KevOnStage

Darius Rucker

Louis Tomlinson

Trey Kennedy

David Spade

Lovett or Leave It

VALLEY

Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe

Luke Bryan

Villano Antillano

Dermot Kennedy

Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top Volbeat

Dierks Bentley

Macklemore

W.A.S.P.

Disturbed

Maisie Peters

Walker Hayes

The Doobie Brothers

Måneskin

The Warning

Don Toliver

Man With A Mission

Waterparks

Dream Theater

Marca MP

Weezer

Edén Muñoz

Marco Antonio

Solís

Whiskey Myers

Eladio Carrion

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán

Wizkid

Electric Callboy

Maroon 5

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas

Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Matchbox Twenty Yellowcard

Fall Out Boy

Miranda Lambert

Young the Giant with Milky Chance

Foreigner

Mudvayne

Yungblud

Nickelback

Zac Brown Band