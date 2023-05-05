Spotify To Remove Historical Artist Data, Similar Artists Analytics

(Hypebot) — Spotify has announced that Artist data will only be retained for the past two years plus the year to date across the Spotify for Artists analytics platform.

Spotify is also removing “a few” analytics features that it says have “low usage,” including Similar Artists and Compare To Other Artists.

Historical and comparison data is often used to research previous tracks and trends when setting up a new release.

Older data will disappear on June 30th. All-time stream counts on songs will not be affected.

Why is Spotify Deleting Historical Artist Data?

The answer seems likely to be the cost of data storage and use. The streamer says the change will make it possible “to bring exciting new analytics features to Spotify for Artists.”

The new features include:

Custom date range filters on more pages

New engagement stats on your Songs page

New fan segmentation of your active audience

More historical data on your Audience engagement page

A new roster management view

How To Save Your Spotify Data

Historical data from December 31, 2020, and earlier will be available to download from Spotify for Artists until June 30, 2023.

Look for a downward arrow icon on song pages to download a CSV file of data. This only works on the web and not from the Spotify for Artists mobile app.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.