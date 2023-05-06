Ed Sheeran Performs An Impromptu Concert In New York Outside Of His New SoHo Pop-Up Store

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — British pop singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran took a victory lap following his copyright trial win this week and performed at an impromptu street concert in Manhattan on Friday.

According to the New York Post, Sheeran stepped out of his pop-up shop in New York’s trendy SoHo neighborhood and climbed up on a car to perform a brief acoustic medley of several of his hits, including Perfect.

Sheeran was likely in a celebratory mood after Thursday, when a federal jury found that Sheeran did not violate the copyright on Marvin Gaye’s iconic hit “What’s Going On?” with his own 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud,” at the end of a two-week trial.

Sheeran launched the pop-up stores this month in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston to promote his latest album, Subtract Experience, giving fans an opportunity for a ‘deep dive’ into the album with immersive installations while flogging merch such as signed CDs.