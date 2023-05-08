Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Rapper Young Lo Fatally Shot Outside Of A Miami Nightclub

( By Yumi Kimura from Yokohama, JAPAN / CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)
MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — A shooting outside of a Miami nightclub early Sunday morning left California rapper Young Lo dead and two women injured, the Miami Herald reported.

The shooting occurred at approximately 4 A.M. outside of Gala Miami, a nightclub billed as a private luxury experience for an exclusive clientele.

In a statement provided to AllHipHop, a rep for Gala Miami stated: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the isolated and targeted incident that occurred last night at our upscale establishment.”

Young Lo, whose real name is Lowell Grissom Jr., was identified as the victim in the shooting by Miami Beach Police on Sunday night.

An up-and-coming rapper, Grissom performed his own music and had been featured in collaborations with artists such as Chris Brown, Tyga, and Young Blacc.

After news of Grissom’s death became public, Brown took to social media to share a tribute to his fellow artist, writing: “Love you bro, Rest up My Brother.”

