Sum 41 Will Disband After One Final Album And Tour

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian pop-punkers Sum 41 announced that after nearly three decades together, the band will be parting ways after one final album and tour.

The band broke the news to fans via social media on Monday, writing:

Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and wanted you to hear this from us first.

Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still finish all of our current upcoming tour dates and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album “Heaven :x: Hell” along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them.

For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us.

Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.

The group, which formed in Ontario in 1996 with Deryck Whibley, Steve Jocz, Richard Roy, and Jon Marshall, first reach the singles chart in the U.S. when their paean to teenage angst, “Fat Lip” topped the alt-rock chart.

Their first number one album came seven years later when their fourth studio album, Underclass Hero, topped the Canadian Albums Chart and reached 7 on the Billboard 200.

Whibley is the only member of the original band still in the lineup, which now includes Dave Baksh (lead guitar, backing vocals), Jason McCaslin (bass, backing vocals), Tom Thacker (guitars, keyboards, backing vocals), and Frank Zummo (drums, percussion, occasional backing vocals).