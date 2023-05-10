Morgan Wallen Cancels 6 Weeks Of Shows For Vocal Rest

(CelebrityAccess) — Country singer Morgan Wallen announced that he’s postponing all of his upcoming performances for the next six weeks while he recovers from vocal injuries.

Wallen shared the news in a video posted to his social media, stating that after taking a short break for vocal rest, he performed a series shows in Florida last weekend but felt “terrible” afterward.

Wallen says he visited a doctor again, who advised him that he had re-injured his vocal cords and advised him to take some time off.

“Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks so that’s what I’m going to do,” Wallen said in the video.

Wallen said that he hopes to fully recover and will reschedule his upcoming performances

The pause for vocal rest will affect shows at MetLife Stadium, the Moody Center, Hersheypark Stadium, and Wallen’s appearance at the ACM Awards on Thursday. Wallen is nominated in multiple categories at the ACMs this year, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Song of the Year.

According to his website, Wallen is set to return to the stage for his performances at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on June 22 and 23.