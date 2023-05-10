The Cheat Code Podcast Episode 59: Can You Really Be Blackballed

In Episode 59 of The Cheat Code, titled “Can You Really Be Blackballed?” our hosts Wendy Day, Ferrari Simmons, and Rapjuggernaut tackle the issue of blackballing in the music industry. They discuss the various factors that can lead to an artist being blacklisted and share their perspectives on why some artists feel like they’ve been blackballed.

The hosts also offer advice on what artists can do to maintain a positive reputation and avoid being blacklisted. They provide tips on building strong relationships with industry professionals and fans and strategies for managing negative press and social media comments.

Ferrari shares his thoughts on non-planned drops and why they can be problematic, while Wendy brings her usual voice of reason and offers practical insights for aspiring artists. Join the conversation and gain a deeper understanding of the challenges of making it in the music industry.

The Cheat Code is produced by Shawna Reed, with video production by Neuland Creatives, sound by Blan3, and ads by Larry Miller.

Spotify URL: https://open.spotify.com/show/4LZTm5wADHEbsfze2vkTPW

YouTube URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TpcaH3vFKOg

