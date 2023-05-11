Longtime Philadelphia Radio Host John DeBella To Retire

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CelebrityAccess) — Philadelphia’s rock radio personality, John DeBella, recently announced his plans to retire at the conclusion of his current contract in June. With a remarkable career spanning nearly half a decade, DeBella shared the news in an open letter published by WMGK.

“After almost five decades on the airwaves, with 41 of those years spent here in Philadelphia and 21 at WMGK, I have made the decision to retire when my contract expires on June 30th,” expressed DeBella.

He went on to express his gratitude for his fans, stating, “When I arrived in Philadelphia in 1982, I could never have imagined the incredible journey I would embark on. I have been truly blessed with an extraordinary life and a career that has exceeded all my expectations. And for that, I am immensely thankful to you, my loyal listeners.”

DeBella initially entered the radio industry at WLIR in New York, where he played a significant role in popularizing the New Wave format during the early 1980s. However, it was in Philadelphia that he truly made a name for himself, particularly during his tenure as the morning drive host on WMMR alongside his partner Mark “The Shark” Drucker.

Following a break from radio hosting, DeBella made a comeback on WMGK in 2002, co-hosting the station’s morning show with Dave Gibson and Steve Vassalotti, combining comedy talk radio segments with classic rock cuts.

Reflecting on his career, DeBella added, “There has been an ongoing joke for the past 15 years about signing my ‘last’ contract. Well, I’ve managed to sign that ‘last’ contract four more times since then. But now, it’s truly time to bring that joke to an end.”