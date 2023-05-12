The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Henry Winkler – HBO’s “Barry,” “Happy Days – The Fonz,” “The Waterboy”

Great to have the hilarious, interesting Henry Winkler back on the show in a fun conversation about the complex, quirky, funny character Gene Cousineau he plays in HBO’s “Barry.” Henry gives a fascinating look into why Gene is a messiah to Barry, how the self-centered nature of the character gets Gene in trouble, how Henry’s acting training allows him to explore the darker, more interesting sides of a character and much more. And he gives us a good review of a Broadway show.

