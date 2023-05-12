Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Henry Winkler

The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Henry Winkler – HBO’s “Barry,” “Happy Days – The Fonz,” “The Waterboy”

Great to have the hilarious, interesting Henry Winkler back on the show in a fun conversation about the complex, quirky, funny character Gene Cousineau he plays in HBO’s “Barry.” Henry gives a fascinating look into why Gene is a messiah to Barry, how the self-centered nature of the character gets Gene in trouble, how Henry’s acting training allows him to explore the darker, more interesting sides of a character and much more. And he gives us a good review of a Broadway show.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/henry-winkler-barry-happy-days-the-fonz-the-waterboy/id1118318083?i=1000612670154

