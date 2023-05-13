Only 42% Think Creators Should Be Paid When A.I. Uses Their Music

NEW YORK (Hypebot) – According to a new survey, just 42% of Americans believe that songwriters and other creators should be compensated when AI uses their work.

While creators and rightsholders will consider 42% a depressingly low number, it’s also a stark reminder of how much consumer education needs to be done and how many regulations must be passed before AI can positively contribute to everything from music, art, and journalism to the global economy.

The Global Strategy Group conducted the surveyGlobal Strategy Group.

Read a pdf of the study via DMN here.

