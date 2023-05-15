Hillary Smoot Joins SRO PR As Director Of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The Schneider Rondan Organization announced the hire of veteran publicist Hillary Smoot, who joins the company as Las Vegas Director and Senior Account Executive.

In joining SROPR, brings a client roster that includes Feld Entertainment, Inc. (including “Disney On Ice” and “Monster Jam”), Las Vegas-based restaurants and venues (Hash House A Go Go, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, Vic’s Las Vegas, Stoney’s Rockin’ Country, and the soon-to-open Stoney’s North Forty), plus the Pacific Beach, CA restaurant Backyard Kitchen & Tap.

“Hillary and I met two years ago in Las Vegas through our mutual friend and associate, publicist Laura Herlovich,” says company founder Mitch Schneider. “I was immediately struck by Hillary’s abundance of passion, skills, knowledge and super-tight relationships with the media.” Schneider adds, “We stayed in touch via lunches and meet-ups, which then evolved into a working relationship when we both came together to handle the Nice Hospitality Group in late 2022. Working closely with Hillary on that account really planted the seed for us to combine forces in a bigger way at SRO PR. I truly feel it’s limitless as to what we can achieve together.”

Along with her roster, Smoot will bolster SRO PR’s footprint in Las Vegas, where company founder Mitch Schneider launched an office in 2001 after relocating from Los Angeles.

“I’m thrilled to join an iconic agency with such a stellar reputation,” Smoot said. “Mitch and Marcee (Rondan) have presented a significant opportunity for expansion, and I look forward to enhancing a mutually successful partnership in Las Vegas and beyond.”