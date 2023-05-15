PULSE Music Group Signs Joint Venture with Grammy Winning Production Duo – Stargate

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – PULSE Music Group (PMG or PULSE) has signed a creative joint venture (jv) with multi-platinum production duo Stargate, as announced by Josh Abraham and Scott Cutler, co-CEOs of PMG and Ashley Calhoun, President/Head of Creative, PMG.

Stargate is comprised of Mikkel Eriksen and Tor E. Hermanson (Tor) and has produced or written for some of the world’s most well-known recording artists, including Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Celine Dion, Janet Jackson, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, Mary J. Blige, Ne-Yo, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Pink, Sia, Whitney Houston, Chris Brown, Nas, and others.

The multi-Platinum, Grammy-winning production duo are the hit-makers behind 10 No. 1 singles. Their first No. 1 was “So Sick” (Ne-Yo). They had a worldwide hit with Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable”. The duo also co-wrote and co-produced the 12-x Platinum hit “Firework” for Katy Perry (co-written by Perry, Stargate, Sandy Wilhelm, and Ester Dean while produced by Stargate and Sandy Vee). Stargate has also been noted for their work with Rihanna, writing and producing four consecutive Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles.

In 2021, Eriksen and Hermansen launched the Los Angeles Academy for Artists and Music Production (LAAMP), the intensive, high-level music program for songwriters, recording artists and music producers. Based in Santa Monica, the program mentors include Emily Warren, Ne-Yo, Benny Blanco, Justin Trantor, Cirkut, Jozzy Dopebyaccident and Diplo.

Through Stargate’s jv with PMG, the companies will form LAAMP Music, led by creative executive Andy Steinway, to offer a publishing platform for select LAAMP program participants and a new generation of talent. The first four signings to LAAMP Music are Hunter Bennett Ney aka Boy Bennett, Natalie Sawicki, Lucas Santos, and Kyla Imani.

“Investing in the future has long been a winning recipe in music. LAAMP was created to help young creators take their music to the next level, which is exactly what PMG has been doing for their songwriters for years. Andy, Mikkel and I are excited to partner with Scott, Josh, Ashley and the whole PMG team to create opportunities for a whole new wave of talent,” said Hermansen of Stargate.

“We couldn’t be happier to be in business with Stargate and to form the LAAMP Music creative joint venture. People come to work with PULSE when they want a high level of creative community to surround themselves with—exactly the same ethos and purpose of creative culture that Tor, Mikkel and Andy have with LAAMP. It makes perfect sense to team up with Stargate to help light the torches of a whole new wave of talent,” said Abraham, Cutler, and Calhoun.

In addition to their jv with Stargate, PULSE has established creative jv’s with American Songs, the publishing entity founded by legendary music producer Rick Rubin; Creative Nation, the multiple award-winning and country chart dominating music publishing and management company created by Luke and Beth Laird; Wide Eyed Entertainment, the management and publishing company founded by Beka Tischker; long-time Ariana Grande collaborator, TBHits; and Mike Dean (producer of hits by Jay-Z, 2Pac, Beyoncé, Nas, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Migos, Kid Cudi, Justin Bieber, Big Sean, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, A$AP Rocky, Madonna, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Christina Aguilera, and Kendrick Lamar).

PULSE was built by songwriters/producers for songwriters/producers as a world class incubator and frontline music publisher. As the company enters its 15th anniversary year in 2023, PULSE’s award-winning client roster is credited with more than 200 million units of recorded music sales and more than 75 billion music streams.