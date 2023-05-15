Rockaway Records Acquires Over 10,000 Pieces of Rolling Stones Memorabilia & Vinyl

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Los Angeles landmark Rockaway Records recently acquired over 10,000 items from the iconic band, The Rolling Stones. The newly acquired collection includes rare LPs & 45s, vintage t-shirts from 1973-1983, numerous concert posters from 1969 – 1978, promotional items and more.

The collection was gifted from the long-time fan, collector and famous skateboarder, the late Brad “Squeak” Blanck, a beloved figure within the Stones fan community.

Highlights of the collection include a copy of “Beast of Burden,” the 2nd-rarest Stones picture sleeve 45 and a 1977 promo hanging display designed by Andy Warhol.

This collection attracts buyers, including Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, who purchased a rare set of 1978 UK promo posters for “Some Girls.”

Many indie record stores and chains within Los Angeles closed years ago; Rockaway Records remained open and shifted its focus to high-end collectibles. Co-founders and brothers Wayne and Gary Johnson started acquiring extensive record industry and personal collections of vinyl, concert swag, promo items, and other rarities.

The Johnson brothers recently acquired collectibles from Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR), The Beatles and punk music collections from the 70s.