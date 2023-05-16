Foo Fighters, The Cure, And Queens Of The Stone Age Among The Headliners For Riot Fest 2023

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Foo Fighters, Death Cab For Cutie, The Mars Volta, The Cure, and Queens of the Stone Age have been announced as the headliners for the 2023 edition of Riot Fest as it makes its return to Chicago this fall.

Set for Chicago’s Douglass Park, the festival will take place across three days this year from September 15-17. The festival is one of the region’s leading independently owned festivals and has taken place at various locations around Chicago since its debut in 2005.

Other artists announced for the Riot Fest lineup this year include Turnstile, The Mars Volta, Mr. Bungle, Tegan and Sara, 100 Gecs, The Gaslight Anthem, AFI, Death Grips, The Used, The Dresden Dolls, Say Anything, 070 Shake, The Breeders, Kim Gordon, Viagra Boys, Pup, Sleep Token, The Interrupters, Flogging Molly, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Pennywise, Bayside, Ani DiFranco, Finch, Silverstein, Insane Clown Posse, Head Automatica, Parliament Funkadelic Ft. George Clinton, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, L.S. Dunes, Gorilla Biscuits, Ride, Cults, Nothing, Nowhere., Code Orange, White Reaper, Balance and Composure, Fake Names, Eshu Tune, Quicksand, Enter Shikari, The Wrecks, Thursday, Hawthorne Heights, Bowling For Soup, Braid, H20, Spitafield, Jehnny Beth, Drain, Snapcase, The Bronx, Microwave, Oso Oso, Origami Angel, The Exploited, Plosivs, Steve Ignorant Band / Crass, The Black Angels, Yard Act, Warpaint, Nothing, Screaming Females, High Vis, Rival Schools, Caroline Rose, Sludgeworth, Free Throw, Just Mustard, Hotline TNT, Quasi, Corey Feldman, Just Friends, Bearings, Pinkshift, Olivia Jean, Calva Louise, The Aquadolls, Enola Gay, Earth Crisis, Empire State Bastard, Cassyette, FEA, Fleshwater, The Bobby Lees, Pool Kids, Young Culture, Fade ‘Em All, CK Vassi, and Total Chaos.

For 2023, the festival will also offer a full range of food/drink vendors and merch tents, and Riot Fest 2023 will also see a return of the popular carnival midway along with a wedding chapel and the Logan Arcade with its inventory of vintage video games.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at https://www.riotfest.org.