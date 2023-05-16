Kirsty McDonagh Joins Various Artists Management

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Various Artists Management announced the hire of Kirsty McDonagh as Senior Manager.

In her new role, McDonagh will handle day to day management of Tom Grennan, Melanie C, Caseyette, Kingdoms, Rndmbeats, and Liv Dawson.

She will be based in Various Artists’ New London offices and report to CEO David Bianchi and UK Managing Director John Dawkins.

“We have known Kirsty for a long time and it feels amazing to now be working with her across our roster,” David Bianchi, Group CEO of Various Artists Management said in a statement provided to Music Business Worldwide.

“I am thrilled to be working with David Bianchi, John Dawkins, the wider team and such an exciting roster,” McDonagh added.