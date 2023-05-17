Live Nation Launches $99 Dollar Festival Ticket Promotion

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following their successful Concert Week promotion, Live Nation announced “Festival Weekend” a new promotion that allows fans to purchase tickets to dozens of festivals across north American for just $99 clams.

The tickets, which are available only as one-day passes, are ‘all-in’ (inclusive of all fees) and will be available while supplies last.

Tickets in the promotion are available for a large swath of Live Nation’s festival portfolio, including Governors Ball, Format Festival, Broccoli City, lavender wild, and more.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, May 19 at 10 AM ET through Monday, May 22 at 11:59 PM local time, or while inventory lasts, at LiveNation.com/FestivalWeekend.

PARTICIPATING FESTIVALS:

Adjacent Festival – Atlantic City, NJ – May 27-28

Afro Nation – Miami, FL – May 27-28

Broccoli City Festival – Washington, DC – July 15-16

Catbird Music Festival – Bethel, NY – Aug 19-20

FairWell Festival – Redmond, OR – July 21-23

FORMAT Festival – Bentonville, AR – Sep 22-24

Gov Ball – New York, NY – June 9-11

Greenville Country Music Fest – Greenville, SC – Oct 20-22

lavender wild – Toronto, ON – June 4

One Fine Day Festival – Philadelphia, PA – September 9

Roots Picnic – Philadelphia, PA – June 2-4

Sound on Sound Music Festival – Bridgeport, CT – Sept 30-Oct 1

TidalWave Music Festival – Atlantic City, NJ – Aug 11-13