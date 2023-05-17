Noted Producer And Label Exec Richard Landis Dead At 77

(CelebrityAccess) — Noted songwriter, musician, label executive and producer Richard Landis has reportedly passed away at the age of 77.

His death was reported by country music artist Brady Seals via social media and MusicRow but a cause of death for Landis was not provided.

Landis got his start in the industry as a musician and launched an acoustic blues band with Spencer Davis and Peter Jameson in 1970 before he went on to a solo career, releasing his debut album Natural Causes in 1972.

He went on to a career in the label world, serving in senior talent acquisition roles at Capital Records and launching the music publishing company, Route 66 Music, with Joe Galante and Sam Moress.

Landis also launched the Los Angeles recording studio The Grey Room, where artists such as Vince Gill and The Smithereens cut albums in the 1980s and 1990s and he went on to partner with James Stroud in the Nashville recording studio Loud Recording.

In 1981, Landis began producing music for country-rock sensation Juice Newton, including her multi-platinum album Juice, released that same year. The album included two number one hits, “The Sweetest Thing (I’ve Ever Known)” and “Angel of the Morning” and the number 2 hit “Queen of Hearts” and helped to make Newton a household name among music fans.

His other notable production credits include Lorrie Morgan’s top 10 album, War Paint and the 1993 tribute album, Common Thread: The Songs of the Eagles, which helped to raise funds for raise funds for the Walden Woods Project and which was named the CMA Album of the Year.

According to MusicRow, funeral arrangements are pending.